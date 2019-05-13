Mary Joan Delisle, 84

Mary Joan Delisle, age 84, of East Grand Forks, MN, and Englewood, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND.

Mary Joan Myhra was born on September 4, 1934, in Wahpeton, ND, the daughter of the late Olaf and Elizabeth (Patrick) Myhra. She grew up in Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1952. Afterwards, she attended the North Dakota State School of Science. On November 27, 1954, she was married to Duane R. Delisle in Wahpeton, ND. She worked for KNOX and KRAD radio stations for many years selling advertising. She then owned and operated Morrow’s Nut House in Grand Forks and also Mayo Manufacturing with her husband until her retirement.

Mary is survived by her sons, Michael (Mary Ann) Delisle of Grand Forks, ND, Mark Delisle of East Grand Forks, MN, and David Delisle of East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Stephanie (Brad) Johnson of North Branch, MN; son in law, Randy Higginbotham of Bemidji, MN; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and brother, David (Julie) Myhra of Naples, FL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Delisle; daughter, Susan Higginbotham; parents, Olaf and Elizabeth Myhra; brother, Jim Myhra; and sister Barbara Berry.

Mary’s children would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Woodside Village for all their compassionate care during this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Sacred Heart School or the Altru Cancer Center are preferred.

Celebration of Life: 10:30 am, with a visitation one hour before, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 5:30 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota