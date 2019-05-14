Ronald Alden Bernstrom, 80

Ronald Alden Bernstrom, born August 1st, 1938 in Lake Bronson Minnesota entered into rest on May 11th, 2019. He passed peacefully after his long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. Ron is survived by loving wife Connie of 58 years, father of Tammy (Don) Wells, Jeff (Lynn) Bernstrom, and Mary (Scott) Robichaud.

Ron cherished his grandchildren Chantel and Danny Bernstrom , Maddie and Joey Wells, and Eden and Kyle Robichaud; he was always happiest sharing stories with them about his love of classic cars and his career of 38 years at Medicine Lake Lines bus company.

Ron served in the Army from 1961 through 1963.

Ron is also survived by sisters Nadine Paulson, Jan Bernstrom, and Patty Kerska.

Ron is remembered as a hard working, fair, and compassionate person, he always had a smile on his face, a witty joke and a happy story to share. He will be missed by all.

The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Autumn Glen memory care where Ron spent his last 3 years, and Grace Home Health and Hospice for their services in the final days.

Visitation services to be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5-8pm at Washburn-McReavy funeral home in Coon Rapids located at 1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 17th at 3pm at Zion Lutheran church located at 1601 S 4th Ave, Anoka MN 55303.