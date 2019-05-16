George Motl was born and raised in Dawson, ND to Cornelius and Clara (Etton). He farmed in Bathgate, ND until he married the love of his life for 55 years, Gill Nash of Neche, ND on May 16, 1964. George and Gill made their home in Pembina, ND where George was the Superintendent of the City Water Department for forty years. He and Gill also owned and operated the Trustworthy Hardware Store. They moved to Lake of the Woods in 2004 to enjoy their retirement.

George was a talented, creative man. He especially liked wood working and building his many bird houses. He loved fishing and playing cards with his family and friends. He was a man who could fix almost anything and was known for his heart of gold and love of people.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Clara Motl, brothers, Charles and Clarence.

He is survived by his wife Gill, Daughters: Gina Hasskamp (Keith) Aitkin, MN, Angie Gustafson (Tim) East Grand Forks, MN; Grandchildren: Tyler Gustafson, Matthew Gustafson(Hanna), Shelby Bateman(Jordan); Great-grandchildren: Emmett, Austin, Chase and Avery; Sisters, Connie Meyer (Otto), Claire Margereum (Paul) and Brother, Clayton(Yvonne).

He is loved by many and will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN.

Arrangements made with Askew Funeral Home, Cavalier, ND.