Al-Huda Islamic center in East Grand Forks will be hosting an open house for its neighbors and Faith Leaders/Community Leaders on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 from 8pm to 9pm. This open house is happening during the blessed month of Ramadan. Please come and experience how Muslims fast the month of Ramadan and how they break their fast. We hope to see you all. Al-Huda Islamic center, 1401 central Ave NW, East Grand forks, MN 56721.