Leon Richard Krueger, 92

Leon Richard Krueger passed away at the age of 92 on May 16, 2019 at North Star Manor in Warren, Minnesota where he resided for his last 9 months. Leon was born at home on April 22, 1927 in rural East Grand Forks, MN. He grew up on his parent’s farm, working with a team of 4 draft horses until early 1940s when his Father, Richard, made the transition to their first tractor a 1937 W.C. Allis Chalmers steel wheeled tractor. He restored his father’s HD 10 Allis Chalmers and it is on display at E.G.F. Heritage Days every year.

The family relocated their farm to 5 miles east of East Grand Forks where he started farming with his twin brother, Don. In 1980’s Leon began to experiment with edible dry beans; pinto, and black turtle that had never been grown this far north before and the idea caught on. He continued to grow wheat and into sugar beets in 1974. Leon was a dedicated Christian honoring Sunday as a day of rest and worship, no matter the weather. Leon turned over the farm operations in 1994 to his sons; Kevin & Richard. This began the 3rd generation of Krueger’s farming the land.

Leon was Charter member and Director when the Red River Edible Bean Grower’s Association was organized. He was a Charter member of The Heritage Foundation of the East Grand Forks Area, Inc. volunteering time and resources since 1976 when is was established. He was the last remaining Heritage Foundation Charter Members. Leon and his wife, Arlene took part in 5 Volunteers in Mission projects. Leon also was chosen by the Board of Global Ministries of U.M. Church to be part of a team to research the feasibility of raising sugar beets in Kazastan, Russia. Leon loved serving his church and spent time, equipment and skills to build the Zion United Methodist Church in 1962 and worked hard with Heritage Foundation.He played an active role in cleanup after the 1997 Flood. He watched for ways to improve on things and then dug in to “getter done”. He used his God-given talents and skills to serve his church and community well with his hands.

Leon loved to build, restore or create. he built himself a Sawmill to make lumber. He and his sons took down the old Ireland Lumber building, brick by brick to rebuild on his property. Leon is also known for his talent and skill to design and improve/upgrade his own farm equipment. His goal was to work more efficient in time and labor. To work smarter not harder. He created a wider bean cutter and wider plow to meet his own needs to name a few. Leon loved his family and captured moments with his camera. This shutterbug pursuit was his way of preserving history. We now have a pictorial historical documentary of our family heritage thanks to his forethought.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Ophelia (Marks) ,brothers Raymond and Donald, sisters Margaret Redmer and Dorothy Fore, and his beloved wife, Arlene (Bahr) of 67 years. Survived by his sister, Delores Clarksean, daughters Diane Dishnow, Karen McBride, sons; Loren, Kevin, Richard, and Joel. 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Service May 25th Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church (9:00 am Visitation 10:00 am Service followed by Luncheon) Burial service will be held May 28th, Tuesday at Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks.