Deborah A. Bey, 60

Funeral services for Deborah A. Bey of Baudette, MN, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and burial will be at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette. Deborah Bey passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lakewood Health Center in Baudette at the age of 60.

Deborah Ann Bey was born in Baudette, MN on December 12, 1958 to Kenneth and Betty (Dickerson) Baade. She attended school in Baudette, MN and would later acquire her GED. Deborah married Tom Murray and they had three children, Brandi, Carie, and Braun. Tom passed away October 22, 1985. Deborah was blessed with one more son, Michael Lucek. She cooked for over 12 years at the Ranch House in Baudette, MN. While working there, Deborah met and married Tim Bey. She then worked for Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad, MN for 6 years. Deborah enjoyed the outdoors with a passion. She loved cruising the backroads; picking mushrooms, asparagus and berries.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Murray; brother-in-law, Ron Lucek; niece, Narra-Lyn Lucek; father-in-law, John Bey.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Bey of Baudette, MN; children, Brandi Murray of Baudette, MN, Carie Syverson of Coleraine, MN, Braun (Shauna Foldoe) Murray of Roosevelt, MN, Michael (Jammie Armstrong) Lucek of Baudette, MN; grandchildren, Kegan and Kayden Murray, Aayden and Elsee Lucek; siblings, Dorothy Lucek, Jason Baade, Maverick (Christie) Russell, Lance Russell; mother-in-law, Jean Bey; second mother, LaVonne Baade; as well as numerous other family members.

