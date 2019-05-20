Duane Jerrial Ogaard, 90, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Monday morning, May 13, 2019, at RiverView Health in Crookston, with members of his family at his side.

Duane was born on December 2, 1928 at Crookston to Adolph and Alma (Lindberg) Ogaard. He entered the US Army in November, 1950 and served his country with the 2nd Armored Division, stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge in November, 1952 he returned to Crookston. Duane was united in marriage to Eleanor Raymond at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN on April 13, 1953. The couple resided in Crookston throughout their 66 years of marriage and together raised their 3 children: Romuald, Corwin, and Marla, in a very loving home.

Duane’s working career was spent with various Crookston entities including: Sanitary Dairy, as owner of Ogaard and Sons Gravel and the Crookston Block Plant, the University of Minnesota-Crookston, and until his retirement, for the Catholic Diocese of Crookston. He was a devoted member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception parish, and the Knights of Columbus. Duane also held membership in American Legion Post #20 and the IWVA, and for many years served as president of the Bethel Cemetery Association of Beltrami, MN. In recognition of his many years of volunteer work he was honored as a recipient of the National JCPenney Golden Rule Award.

Duane will be remembered as a kind, selfless man, a devoted, hardworking husband and father, and the best grandpa in the world.

Duane is lovingly survived by his wife, Eleanor of Crookston; their 3 children: Romuald Ogaard of Crookston, Corwin Ogaard of St. Paul, MN, and Marla Dressen of San Mateo, CA; 5 grandchildren: Hunter Dressen of San Mateo, Holly (McHale) Bjerke of Grand Forks, ND, Megan (Jon) Tweet, Matthew Ogaard, and Andrew Ogaard of Crookston; 4 great-grandchildren: Lydia and Paige Bjerke, and Henry and Sadie Tweet; a sister, Barbara Parsons of CA; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Alma; 3 brothers: Arland, Curtis, and infant Sheldon; and 4 sisters: June Mosher, Shirley Thoreson, Alice Delisle, and infant Carol. May God bless Duane’s memory.

The Mass of Christian Burial honoring Duane’s life was held at 2:30pm, Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Very Rev. Vincent Miller, presiding. Visitation was at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-7:00pm, with a 7:00pm prayer service, and continued for the hour before the funeral at church. Interment took place in Bethel Cemetery, rural Beltrami, MN at 5:00pm Friday, with military honors provided by the Crookston Veterans Council and the Minnesota National Guard Honors Team of Moorhead. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Duane’s name to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 702 Summit Avenue, Crookston, MN 56716.

