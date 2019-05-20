Theodore “Ted” James Flicek, 87

Theodore “Ted” James Flicek, age 87, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away peacefully May 3rd, 2019 in Grand Forks, ND.

Ted, the son of James and Rose (Ruzicka) Flicek, was born February 23rd, 1932, in Mahnomen, MN, where he attended rural school through 8th grade and then went on to Mahnomen High. Following high school, Ted helped on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Beverly Hausner, at a Halloween dance and the rest is history. In 1954, Ted was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean conflict and went to Fort Benning for his military training. On December 22nd, 1955 Bev and Ted married in Mahnomen, MN. After Ted’s honorable discharge from the Army, they moved back Mahnomen to begin farming. In 1957, they welcomed the first of 5 daughters. The following year, Ted attended Molar Barber College in Fargo, ND. After graduation, Bev and Ted moved to East Grand Forks, MN, in 1959. Ted purchased a barber shop on Bruce Avenue in Grand Forks, ND. He established “Ted’s Barber Shop” where he worked until he decided to hang up his clippers in 1998. Ted lived his life by 3 principles: faith, family, and friends. Ted was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and later become a Grand Knight for the Sacred Heart Chapter. Ted raised 5 amazing daughters: Debbie Flicek, Grand Forks, ND, JoLeah Hasson (Lynn Hasson), Greenbush, MN, Susan Flicek, Bemidji, MN, Jeannie (David) Fenton, East Grand Forks, MN, and Cindy Carlson, Grand Forks, ND. After retirement, Ted could be found at Home of Economy enjoying coffee in the morning and then heading to the East Side for coffee at Luigi’s with friends. As lifelong campers, Bev and Ted enjoyed summers by the lake at Pinehurst Resort outside of Mahnomen.

Ted will be truly missed and will continue to live on through the lives of everyone he met, especially his grandchildren: Lindsay, Lane, Kyle, Jesse, Kory, Leah, Kimberly, Jake, Alan and Paige, along with 10.5 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Beverly of East Grand Forks, MN, brother, Adrian (Joyce) Flicek of Audubon, MN. He’ll be greeted at Heaven’s gate by grandchildren Kaylee Fenton and Adam Denevan, his parents, and siblings Sylvia, Lorraine, James, and Manny.

The support and kindness you have shown by your presence is deeply appreciated by Ted’s family.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: Monday, 5-7 PM with a 6:30 prayer service at Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN and 1 hour before services at the church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN

