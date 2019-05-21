Kenneth Gervais, 65

Kenneth Gervais passed away on Saturday, May 18, 019 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, MN.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN with Father Rick Lambert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Kenneth Raymond Gervais was born at St. John’s Hospital in Red Lake Falls on December 16, 1953 son of Norman and Laura (Perreault) Gervais. He attended Midway Country School through grade 6, then into town for 7 – 12 graduating from Lafayette High School in 1971.

Following High school Ken worked for Simplot in Crookston and Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, MN. Ken spent many years as an independent insurance agent. Ken had his water wars game and would go to county fairs in the summers. After retiring he would spend his mornings having coffee and playing cards at the VFW and playing cards with Deb in the afternoons. He transported area veterans to their doctor appointments and also drove truck in the spring and fall for area farmers.

He loved hunting and fishing, playing cards and spending time with his black lab, Josie. Most of all he loved the time spent with family and friends and maybe playing a slot machine once in awhile.

Ken is survived by special friend Deb Omdahl of Thief River Falls, MN; children Benjamin (Jacki) Gervais of Dilworth, MN, Nicolette Gervais of Fargo, ND and Kenneth Gervais of Scottsdale, AZ and his four legged friend Josie; grandchildren Cordel and Grant Gervais, Zoey Teggatz, Gavin, Brayden, Daxton and Aspyn Omdahl, Chase Reller-Borreson and Zoey and Mia Gervais; siblings Joyce Goats (special friend Alan) of Boaz, AL, Russell (Carolina) Gervais of Red Lake Falls, MN Myrna (Jerry) Flint of East Grand Forks, MN and Les (Karen) Gervais of Red Lake Falls, MN, brother-in-law Danny Miller of Mentor, MN; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters MaryLou Goats and Gayla Miller, brothers-in-law Roscoe Goats and Horace Goats, nephews Jason Gervais and Michael Gervais.

Ken will be deeply missed by all of us who loved him, May he rest in peace.

Arrangements By: Johnson Funeral Service ~ Thief River Falls, MN