Notice of Public Hearing/City of East Grand Forks, MN

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota (the “City”) will meet at or after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at City Hall, 600 East DeMers Ave, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, to hold a public hearing concerning submittal of an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for a grant under the Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) program.

The City is requesting approximately a loan in the approximate amount of $150,000 from the MIF program to provide a loan to Harriston-Mayo LLC, or any of its affiliates or related entities (the “Developer”) for the expansion of its current facility in the City. In addition, the City Council will hold a public hearing on behalf of the East Grand Forks Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) for the provision of a low interest loan in the approximate amount of $150,000 through the EDA’s revolving loan fund. The funds will be used for the creation of jobs in the City by the Developer.

The proposed loans each constitute a “business subsidy” under Minnesota Statutes, Sections 1161.993 to 116J.995 (the “Business Subsidy Act”). Information concerning the proposed project, including a summary of the terms of the business subsidy agreements, will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice. Any person with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the County may file a written complaint with the grantor if the grantor fails to comply with the Business Subsidies Act, and no action may be filed against the grantor for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.

All interested patiies are invited to attend the public hearing at which time you will be given the oppotiunity to express comments on the project.

Written testimony will also be accepted at the public hearing. Written comments must be received by 5 :00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at City Hall. Specific questions can be directed to Paul Gotie, Economic Development Director (218) 773-8939.

The City makes reasonable accommodation for any known disability and to meet the needs of non-English speaking residents that may interfere with a person’s ability to patiicipate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Paul Gotie, Economic Development Director (218) 773-8939 no later than June 3, 2019 to allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.

May 16, 2019

/s/ Paul M Gorte

Economic Development Authority Director

City of East Grand Forks, MN

(May 22, 2019)