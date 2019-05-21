Proceedings/Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

proceedings May 6, 2019

A special meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School.

Board Chair Boespflug called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Board members present: Boespflug, King, Foss, Piche, Thompson, and Useldinger

Board members absent: None

Foss moved to approve the agenda as presented. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Piche moved to purchase a 2019 Blue Bird Micro Bird 12+1 with handicapped lift from North Central Bus and Equipment in the amount of $56,635.17. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to accept the following resignations/retirements:

Steve Magenau, Bus Driver effective May 10, 2019

Danika Pearson, Health Teacher effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year

Joe Sobolik, Math Teacher effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year

Kelly Sobolik, Counselor effective at the end of the 2018-19 school year

Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to hire the following people:

Hannah Millette, Elementary Teacher BA, Step 2 beginning August 27, 2019

Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to approve the contract for Michael Kolness, Superintendent of Schools, for July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022, as presented. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Foss moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:05 p.m. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried

Respectfully submitted,

Melissa Thompson, Clerk

(May 22, 2019)