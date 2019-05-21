Proceedings/Fisher ISD #600 (MN) School Districdt

Fisher ISD #600

Regular School Board Meeting

Date: Arpril 17, 2019

Review Bills: 6:30 P.M,

Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M.

1.0 Call the Meeting to Order

1.1 School Board Members Roll

__x__ Mike Vasek(22) _x__ Sheila Beiswenger(22) _x__ Josh Krostue

(22) __x__ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x__ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _x__ Josh

Korynta(20)

1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz x Josh

Mailhot

Guests: Erin Marsyla, Katrina Prudhomme, Sandra Fetsch, Cassey Hyde, Laura Brekken, Colette Ketchum

1.3 Pledge of Allegiance

2.0 Public Comment

3.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended

Motion: _Beiswenger_ Second: _Korynta_ Approved

4.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting

4.1 Board Minutes (March 20, 2019)

Motion: _Reitmeier_ Second: _Krostue_ Approved

5.0 Financial

Payable disbursement for (date) 3/21/2019 through 4/17/2019

in the amount of $ 98,003.49 Check # 52596 through 52652

Voids: NONE Credit Card amount $ 1,807.80 EFT $ 440,000

Motion: _Vasek_ Second: _Reitmeier_ Approved

6.0 Action Items

6.1 Snow Day Forgiveness (3 Days)

Motion: _Beiswenger_ Second: _Jorgenson_

Aye: Vasek, Beiswenger, Krostue, Reitmeier, Jorgenson, Korynta

Nay:

Absent:

6.2 Voluntary Partial leave Agreement: Cristin Hardy (45%)

Motion: _Reitmeier_ Second _Korynta_ Approved

7.0 Consent Agenda

7.1 Health Insurance: NWSC premiums stayed the same.

7.2 Communications Plan JMC and Link to Website for emergency

notifications. Create prepared statement for crisis plans

7.3 Summer Program 6 weeks, 3 weeks swimming lessons, same hours

as last year

7.4 Bids for LED Lighting combination of retrofit and new istures

7.5 Resignation Custodian: Levi Webster

7.6 Hire P/T Custodian: Josh Juntunen

Motion: _Jorgenson_ Second: _Reitmeier_

8.0 Principal Reports

8.1 Elementary Student Activities

8.2 HS Student Activities

9.0 Superintendent Report

9.1 Negotiations: Update (Health Insurance) Check into PEIP

9.2 Facilities Planning Committee (May 3) Project delivery – General

Contractor

9.3 Leadership Team Update (April 4) ELearning and Community

Education – Summer Band

9.4 Wednesday Meetings Change meetings to 3rd Tuesday of the month

10.0 Next Meetings: Tuesday, May 14 @ 7:30 P.M.

11.0 Adjournment 8:54

Motion: _Krostue_ Second: _Korynta_ Approved

(May 22, 2019)