Proceedings/Fisher ISD #600 (MN) School Districdt
Fisher ISD #600
Regular School Board Meeting
Date: Arpril 17, 2019
Review Bills: 6:30 P.M,
Board Meeting: 7:00 P.M.
1.0 Call the Meeting to Order
1.1 School Board Members Roll
__x__ Mike Vasek(22) _x__ Sheila Beiswenger(22) _x__ Josh Krostue
(22) __x__ Lance Reitmeier(20) _x__ Darryl Jorgenson(20) _x__ Josh
Korynta(20)
1.2 Administration x Evan Hanson x Catherine Steinmetz x Josh
Mailhot
Guests: Erin Marsyla, Katrina Prudhomme, Sandra Fetsch, Cassey Hyde, Laura Brekken, Colette Ketchum
1.3 Pledge of Allegiance
2.0 Public Comment
3.0 Approval of the Agenda as Presented or Amended
Motion: _Beiswenger_ Second: _Korynta_ Approved
4.0 Approve Minutes of the Board Meeting
4.1 Board Minutes (March 20, 2019)
Motion: _Reitmeier_ Second: _Krostue_ Approved
5.0 Financial
Payable disbursement for (date) 3/21/2019 through 4/17/2019
in the amount of $ 98,003.49 Check # 52596 through 52652
Voids: NONE Credit Card amount $ 1,807.80 EFT $ 440,000
Motion: _Vasek_ Second: _Reitmeier_ Approved
6.0 Action Items
6.1 Snow Day Forgiveness (3 Days)
Motion: _Beiswenger_ Second: _Jorgenson_
Aye: Vasek, Beiswenger, Krostue, Reitmeier, Jorgenson, Korynta
Nay:
Absent:
6.2 Voluntary Partial leave Agreement: Cristin Hardy (45%)
Motion: _Reitmeier_ Second _Korynta_ Approved
7.0 Consent Agenda
7.1 Health Insurance: NWSC premiums stayed the same.
7.2 Communications Plan JMC and Link to Website for emergency
notifications. Create prepared statement for crisis plans
7.3 Summer Program 6 weeks, 3 weeks swimming lessons, same hours
as last year
7.4 Bids for LED Lighting combination of retrofit and new istures
7.5 Resignation Custodian: Levi Webster
7.6 Hire P/T Custodian: Josh Juntunen
Motion: _Jorgenson_ Second: _Reitmeier_
8.0 Principal Reports
8.1 Elementary Student Activities
8.2 HS Student Activities
9.0 Superintendent Report
9.1 Negotiations: Update (Health Insurance) Check into PEIP
9.2 Facilities Planning Committee (May 3) Project delivery – General
Contractor
9.3 Leadership Team Update (April 4) ELearning and Community
Education – Summer Band
9.4 Wednesday Meetings Change meetings to 3rd Tuesday of the month
10.0 Next Meetings: Tuesday, May 14 @ 7:30 P.M.
11.0 Adjournment 8:54
Motion: _Krostue_ Second: _Korynta_ Approved
(May 22, 2019)