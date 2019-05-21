Proceedings/Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota

Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota

May 1, 2019

Minutes of the regular meeting of the Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota held May 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m in the City Council Chambers.

Present: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Absent: None

Also present: Keith Mykleseth, Ron Galstad, Brian Johnson, Jeff Olson, Steve Emery, Todd Forster, Todd Grabanski, Corey Thompson, Kevin Hatcher, Karla Anderson, and Reid Huttunen.

It was moved by Commissioner Grinde seconded by Commissioner Quirk that the minutes of the previous meeting of April 17, 2019 be approved as read.

Voting Aye: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Voting Nay: None

It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Grinde to authorize the Secretary to issue payment of the recommended bills and payroll in the amount of $294,090.42.

Voting Aye: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Voting Nay: None

It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Grinde reaffirming the Water & Light Reserves Policy with no changes at this time.

Voting Aye: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Voting Nay: None

It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner DeMers to approve hiring 3 summer help at the DSC; need to be 18+ years old; 66 day max employment; and match the City wage scale for summer positions.

Voting Aye: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Voting Nay: None

It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Grinde to approve supporting the City application and assisting in the planning stages for the possibility of hosting Hockey Day Minnesota in East Grand Forks in 2023.

Voting Aye: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Voting Nay: None

It was moved by Commissioner Quirk seconded by Commissioner Grinde at 9:05 am to adjourn to the next regular meeting on May 15, 2019, at 8:00 am in the City Council Chambers.

Voting Aye: Gregoire, Quirk, Grinde, DeMers

Voting Nay: None

Lori Maloney

Secretary

(May 22, 2019)