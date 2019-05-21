Ralph Gaarde, 96, of Greenbush, formerly of Strathcona, MN, died on Monday, May 13, 2019 in LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN.

Ralph Richard Gaarde was born February 6, 1923 at Strathcona, MN to Joseph & Celia (Hagstrom) Gaarde. He had 2 sisters, Adeline & Nadine. He was baptized Lutheran and attended District 75 School, which was located about 3 miles from their home. He walked to and from school with his sisters through all kinds of weather, wearing many layers of clothes in the winter.

Ralph was in the US Army from 1944 to 1946, serving in Japan and the Philippines. He returned home to Strathcona and lived on the home place. He farmed, did carpentry work and construction and he helped care for his mother.

Ralph was very talented mechanically and built and repaired many things. He loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He put up a lot of wood for the wintertime. He loved to tease, especially kids.

Ralph is survived by 1 sister—Nadine Thompson of Greenbush, a nephew—Ron Erickson of Cannon Falls, MN, a great-niece—Kresen Anderson of Minneapolis and a great-nephew—Karl Anderson of Zimmerman, MN and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister—Adeline Erickson, 2 brothers-in-law—Norman Erickson and Roman Thompson and several aunts, uncles and cousin.

Ralph was the last family member to have the Gaarde name.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, May 18 at 2 PM in Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, with Pastor Mary Lundquist, officiating. Music was provided by Arlene Jenson and Bill Wagner. Military Flag Detail was provided by Moen-Zimek Post 88, American Legion of Greenbush.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery at Strathcona, MN. Arrangements with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.