SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE APRIL 23, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Brian Ketring, Kristy Kjos, Dave Anderson, and Ben Johnston.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Added to County Board Items: Update on the Magnusson Case and a Resolution of Support for the de-listing of the gray wolf. The Board approved the amended Agenda.

COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Swanson provided handouts regarding the Minnesota gas tax. Coordinator Pelowski inquired about the Northwest Regional Transportation Coordination Council Advisory Board. He had talked with Troy Schroeder from the Council to let him know that Glenda Phillipe had volunteered to remain on the Advisory Board but had not been officially appointed by the Roseau County Board. This committee appointment will be added to the next County Board Agenda for consideration.

APPROVE BILLS

The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $225,336.99

In addition, the Board approved a forthwith payment in the amount of $7,783.37 to Rupp, Anderson, Squires, & Waldspurger for legal fees incurred for the Magnusson case.

CONSENT AGENDA

The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the April 9, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved the Roseau County Trailblazers Resolution of Support for their FY2019 Grant-in-Aid application; and, approved creating the Social Services Family-Based Services Provider position, authorizing submittal of the resulting job description to MRA for review/rating, and advertising for hire to fill this new position.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Highway

CSAH 9 Construction Project – Contract

Engineer Ketring stated that three bids were received for this project. Knife River Construction provided the lowest bid at $4,682,677.46. The 7.25 mile project is scheduled to start in mid-June and will be completed this year. The Board approved entering into contract with Knife River Construction.

COUNTY BOARD ITEMS

Update on the Magnusson Lawsuit

Coordinator Pelowski distributed an update from Attorney Scott Anderson and provided a summary of the handout. There was no action taken.

De-Listing of the Gray Wolf

Commissioner Walker requested a Board Resolution of Support on the de-listing of the gray wolf. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution:

2019-04-05

WHEREAS, the existing gray wolf population in Minnesota has significantly exceeded the “ideal” number of wolves as established by the MnDNR;

WHEREAS, the de-listing of the gray wolf is a necessity in Roseau County. Not only does there need to be a trapping and hunting season, but residents need to be given the right to protect their yards, poultry, and livestock. The loss of livestock and turkeys over the past years have been devastating. The wolves have no fear of people. They come right into farm yards and kill pets. At this time, despite MN.Statute 97B.645, some residents of Roseau County that have tried to protect their livestock with firearms, have been charged and fined. The government programs that reimburse for losses of livestock are poor at best. If a rancher can’t find a calf or turkey the wolves drag into the woods, there is no reimbursement of loss. If they raise breeding stock, the value that fits their loss will not be paid by the government either.

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby supports the de-listing of the gray wolf.

Commissioner Committee Reports (April 9 – April 23, 2019)

Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; MnDNR Commissioner Meeting; Northwest Community Action.

Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Lake Township; Warroad City Council.

Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Roseau School Board; Jadis Township Board; NACO Community, Economic, Workforce Development Teleconference; Northwest Minnesota Housing and Redevelopment Authority; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Finance Committee Teleconference; Team EPIC; Social Services Board; MnDNR Commissioner Meeting; Representative Dan Fabian/Senator Mark Johnson Town Hall Meeting; Association of Minnesota Counties Board of Directors.

Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; MRC Board; MnDNR Commissioner Meeting.

Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; MnDNR Commissioner Meeting; Historical Society; Badger City Council.

Upon motion