Leave a Comment

Gill L. (Nash) Motl, 73, of Grand Forks, ND and formerly of Baudette, MN, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home under the care of hospice. A joint funeral mass for George and Gill will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams, MN.

Gill was born in Grafton, ND on September 19, 1945 to Clarence and Hazel Nash of Neche, N.D., where she grew up and graduated high school.

Gill married the love of her life, George Motl, on May 16, 1964 in Neche. They made their home in Pembina, ND, where they owned Trustworthy Hardware Store and raise their two daughters.

Throughout her life, Gill operated a ceramic shop in her basement, decorated many wedding and birthday cakes, loved scrapbooking and card making and also loved creating many quilts with the Wabanica Quilters. She also loved fishing on the big lake and playing cards with friends and family.

Survivors include her daughters: Gina (Keith) Hasskamp, Aitkin, Mn; Angie (Tim) Gustafson, East Grand Forks MN; brother, Bill (Loretta) Nash, Sun City West, AZ, niece, Debi; Grandchildren Tyler Gustafson, Matthew Gustafson (Hannah), Shelby Bateman (Jordan). Great grandchildren Emmitt, Austin, Chase, Avery, Dimitri, and Granddog Anna. (Bow-wow)!

Gill is preceded in death by her husband, George and her parents, Hazel and Clarence.

Online guestbook available at www.askewfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made with Askew Funeral Home, Cavalier, ND.