Elsie O. (STYLER) Grunz, 100

ELSIE O. (STYLER) GRUNZ
Elsie O. (STYLER) Grunz, age 100 of Faribault died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Faribault Senior Living.
A memorial visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. with graveside service at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Elsie Olga, the daughter of Fredrick and Elsa (Victor) Styler was born on March 26, 1919 in Williams. She graduated from Williams High School and also Lee’s Beauty School in St. Paul. She married Joseph H. Grunz, Sr. on September 26, 1941 in Williams and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2005. She owned and operated her own beauty shop in Williams for many years. Later they moved to Faribault where she was employed by Clarine’s Greenhouse, Lincoln School and Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf all of Faribault.
She is survived by her children, Jayne Grunz of Kenyon and Joe (and Karen) Grunz of Faribault; one granddaughter, three great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other relatives and friends at Lake of the Woods.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers, Walter, Karl, Herbert and Fredrick “Rick” Styler.
Memorial gifts may be directed to River Bend Nature Center or Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA).
