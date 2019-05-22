George and Gill Motl will be having a joint funeral mass on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN. George, 86, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 and Gill, 73, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, both at their home in Grand Forks, ND surrounded by their family.

They were married on May 16, 1964 in Neche, ND and just celebrated 55 years together.

Survivors include their daughters: Gina (Keith) Hasskamp, Aitkin, MN; Angie (Tim) Gustafson, East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren: Tyler Gustafson, Matthew (Hannah) Gustafson, Shelby Bateman (Jordan); great-grandchildren: Emmett, Austin, Chase, Avery, and Dimitri; George’s siblings: Connie (Otto) Meyer, Claire (Paul) Margereum, and Clayton (Yvonne) Motl; Gill’s brother, Bill (Loretta) Nash;

Arrangements made with Askew Funeral Home, Cavalier, ND.