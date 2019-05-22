Lake of the Woods (MN) County Commissioner Proceedings/April 23, 2019

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

APRIL 23, 2019

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room.

CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Jon Waibel, Buck Nordlof and Cody Hasbargen. Absent: Ed Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd and Woody Fiala.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition- CN Poles.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of April 9, 2019.

SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrant’s $11,477.63, Commissioners Warrant’s $2,906.17, Commissioners Warrant’s $18,806.21, Commissioners Warrant’s $1,468.52.

AUDITOR/TREASURER

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board requesting approval of claims, Cartway hearing and Forfeited Land Classification.

Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $31,906.79- Road & Bridge $26,908.88, Social Services- $1,100.00-Solid Waste- $6,069.78- EDA, $756.65.

WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION

Warrants Approved On 4/23/2019 For Payment 4/26/2019

Vendor Name Amount

Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 13,942.39

Independent Emergency Services 8,582.53

LOW County Auditor-Treasurer 18,458.38

Minnesota Ui 3,223.11

Northern Light Region 2,159.63

Thompson Reuters-West Publishing Corp. 2,386.50

48 Payments less than 2000 17,989.56

Final Total: 66,742.10

Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants- April 10 2019- $99,119.09, April 17 2019 – $149,843.46.

Cartway Hearing -Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to set a Public Hearing for a Petition Cartway Hearing in Wheelers Township for Jared and Jill Martinsen and Andrea M. Olson for May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the site Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §. 164.08, contingent approval from County Attorney, James Austad.

Forfeited Land Classification-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to set a notice of intent for Forfeited Land Classification to classify or re-classify tax forfeited lands prior to the sale of those lands for July 23, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Pursuant to MN Statute § 282.01, subd 1(c)

CN Poles-The board discussed concerns from constituents in regards to the CN Poles along Highway 11 East. Public Works Director will contact the CN in regards to this issue.

LAKE OF THE WOODS SCHOOL-Lake of the Woods School High School Principal, Brian Novak met with the board to inform them that Lake of the Woods High School is working on bringing Welding Classes back to the vocational programs offered by the School. Brian reviewed the approximate budget needs for 2019-2020 with the board.

PUBLIC WORKS-Years of Service Recognition for Craig Slick

Resolution

The following resolution was offered by Chairman Hasbargen and moved for adoption: RECOGNITION OF YEARS OF SERVICE CRAIG SLICK; RESOLUTION NO. 19-04-04

WHEREAS: Craig Slick has served Lake of the Woods County as Heavy Equipment Operator since May 4, 1983 (35 years, 360 days); WHEREAS: Craig will retire from Lake of the Woods County effective April 30, 2019; NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That Lake of the Woods Board of County Commissioners extends its deepest appreciation to Craig Slick for his dedicated service and wishes him well on his retirement. The resolution was seconded by Commissioner Waibel and the same being put to a vote, was unanimously carried.

Approval of Bids-Public Works Director Tim Erickson met with the board requesting approval of Bids for SAP 039601-032, SAP 039603-024, SAP 039-606-018, and SAP 039-592,001 to the lowest responsible bidder to Agassiz Asphalt, LLC in the amount of $335,919.35.

Bid Award-Motion was made by Commissioner Grund, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to award Bids for SAP 039-601-032, SAP 039-603-024, SAP 039-606-018, and SAP 039-592-001 to the lowest responsible bidder to Agassiz Asphalt, LLC in the amount of $335,919.35.

County State Aid Roads-

Resolution

FUNDING FOR STATEWIDE TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM; RESOLUTION NO. 19-04-05

WHEREAS; Minnesota Counties maintain 30,742 miles of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) roads and 14,141 miles of county roads, totaling over 30% of the state’s roadways; and WHEREAS; the total annual need is $1.084 billion over the next 25 years just to maintain the current CSAH and county road system, not including expansion; and WHEREAS; the annual funding gap for counties has resulted in deferring basic maintenance, delaying expansion projects with resulting safety concerns, mounting congestion, and missed economic growth for businesses and commuters; and WHEREAS Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners are not in support of the proposed gas tax increase; they are in support of a comprehensive and sustainable transportation solution that should include robust funding for roads, bridges, and transit, and addresses the varying needs in different parts of the state; and

WHEREAS; increased funding for Minnesota’s Highway User Tax Distribution Fund would provide additional, stable funds for MnDOT, all 87 counties, all cities with a population of 5,000 or more, and townships across the state; NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED; that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners encourages the Minnesota Legislature to pass and the Governor to sign a bill that brings adequate funding to Minnesota’s statewide transportation system.

RECESS-The meeting was called to recess at 11:20 a.m. and reconvened at 12:35 p.m. Motion

Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Grund and carried unanimously to amend the agenda and add New Law Enforcement Contract Manger.

NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to approve Construction Manager Contract for the New Law Enforcement Center contingent approval of County Attorney, James Austad.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 12:45 p.m.

Attest: May 14, 2019

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen

