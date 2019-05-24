Area communities to host Memorial Day services

Badger’s Memorial Day service will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, May 27, at the Veterans Memorial Park. A light lunch will follow at Skippy Finns’ on Main street in Badger.

—————–

The Greenbush Memorial Day program will be held at the Greenbush school gymnasium on Monday, May 27, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Guest speaker is Senator Mark Johnson. Following the program, a tribute to Deceased Veterans will be held at the Greenbush American Legion Park. In case of inclement weather, the tribute will take place in the school gymnasium immediately following the program.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., everyone is welcome to partake in the Memorial Day plate luncheon consisting of BBQ, chips, bars and refreshments at the Greenbush Community Center. The cost is $5.00. Proceeds will go to next year’s GMR sixth grade class.

—————-

Middle River’s Memorial Day program will be held at the Legacy Building beginning at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 27, followed by a ceremony at Riverside Park. After the ceremony, the American Legion Auxiliary will be serving lunch at the American Legion club room. Freewill offering – everyone is welcome.