Evangeline “Vangie” Gramstad, 77

Evangeline “Vangie” Gramstad, of Rogers, MN, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2019 at age 77. She was born on July 11, 1941 in Greenbush, MN to John & Marian (Wirkus) Kukowski.

Vangie attended high school in Greenbush and graduated with the class of 1959. After graduation she moved to the Twin Cities then returned to Roseau where she worked at the Delmore Clinic. In January 1964, she started dating Rodger and on June 26, 1965, they were joined in marriage at Leo Church. They lived in Hopkins and Maple Plain and raised two children on a hobby farm outside of Monticello where they lived for 27 years. They moved to Rogers in 1998.

Throughout her career, Vangie worked in various clinics and offices and drove school bus for many years. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family, taking road trips with her sisters and hometown visits. Vangie and Rodger took family trips to Florida, Branson, Texas, Sweden & Norway, Mexico and even took a cruise to the Caribbean. They also spent several winter seasons in sunny Arizona, where they both loved the warm weather and visiting with other snowbird relatives. Vangie was active in church and served as treasurer of her townhome association. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo and cards, listening to country/polka music, dancing and flowers. She dearly loved her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and most recently her two great-grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, Rodger; children, Shelly Gramstad and Doug (Johanna Rolfsson) Gramstad; grandchildren, Amanda (Luke) Baldwin and Zachary (Stephanie) Gramstad; great-grandchildren, Brody Baldwin and Elijah Gramstad; brothers, Leonard, Kenneth, Ernest, and LeRoy (Kris) Kukowski; sisters, Elinor Koshenina and Mary Jean Shelby; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Daniel and Norbert Kukowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 am at St. Walburga in Fletcher, MN with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael-Albertville. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com

