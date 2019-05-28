Theres Elizabeth Novacek, 89

Theresa Elizabeth Novacek was born June 12, 1929 in Stokes Township, rural Badger, to the late Martin and Anne (Lins) Meier. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger. Theresa grew up on the family farm and attended a country school, later graduating from Badger High School in 1946. She then attended Teacher’s College and student taught in Thief River Falls and then furthered her education by taking classes at the Bemidji Teacher’s College. She began her teaching career in Nereson Township rural school district, but also taught in Ross, Badger, Haug-Leo, and Greenbush. Theresa was united in marriage to Joseph A. Novacek at St. Mary’s Catholic church, Badger, on June 17, 1952 and Joe and Theresa purchased the Novacek family farm and made it their lifelong home that same year. Theresa retired from teaching in 1985 after 35 years of service, continuing to substitute teach for many local schools until she was 80 years old. Joe passed away September 3, 2007 and Theresa continued to make her home on the farm until entering LifeCare Greenbush Manor Assisted Living in December, 2017 and recently the LifeCare Greenbush Manor Nursing Home where she passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years, 11 months and 10 days. Theresa Elizabeth Novacek was born June 12, 1929 in Stokes Township, rural Badger, to the late Martin and Anne (Lins) Meier. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger. Theresa grew up on the family farm and attended a country school, later graduating from Badger High School in 1946. She then attended Teacher’s College and student taught in Thief River Falls and then furthered her education by taking classes at the Bemidji Teacher’s College. She began her teaching career in Nereson Township rural school district, but also taught in Ross, Badger, Haug-Leo, and Greenbush. Theresa was united in marriage to Joseph A. Novacek at St. Mary’s Catholic church, Badger, on June 17, 1952 and Joe and Theresa purchased the Novacek family farm and made it their lifelong home that same year. Theresa retired from teaching in 1985 after 35 years of service, continuing to substitute teach for many local schools until she was 80 years old. Joe passed away September 3, 2007 and Theresa continued to make her home on the farm until entering LifeCare Greenbush Manor Assisted Living in December, 2017 and recently the LifeCare Greenbush Manor Nursing Home where she passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 89 years, 11 months and 10 days.

She was a longtime member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leo and Blessed Sacrament church, Greenbush. Theresa was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Greenbush. She loved spending her free time with family and friends while also enjoying gardening, canning, cooking for company, playing cards at Elderbush Manor, being on the farm, and mowing the lawn.

Theresa is survived by her children, Robert (Carol) Novacek of Greenbush and Joann (Michael) Hauger of Elkhorn, NE, eight grandchildren: Natalie, Martyn, Kaiya and John Novacek, and Arica, Allison, Benjamin, and Jacob Hauger, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in 2007, infant daughter, sisters Christine Danielson and Elnora Virnig, brother James Meier, and three brothers in infancy.

Mass of Christian burial was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush, with Father George Noel presiding. Casket Bearers were Doug Peterson, Dave Danielson, Mark Danielson, Martyn Novacek, John Novacek, Benjamin Hauger, and Jacob Hauger. All those in attendance and her friends and caregivers at LifeCare Greenbush Manor were considered Honorary Casket Bearers by Theresa’s family. Jeannie Novacek was the pianist playing for Darcy Hasson, Dianne Peters and Kaiya Novacek who provided Special Music. Eucharistic Ministers were Annette Graff and Carol Kukowski and Theresa’s Grandchildren were Gift Bearers. Readers for the Mass were Theresa’s Granddaughters Arica and Allison Hauger and her Grandson Martyn Novacek was the Petition Reader. Veronica Novacek acted as Greeter and Marth Lystad and Deb Korczak were Ushers for the service.

Visitation was held after 6PM, Monday at the Church with the Rosary being led by Joann Hauger at 6:40 and the Prayer Service following at 7PM. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services were held at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery in Greenbush following the Funeral Mass.

Arrangements with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.