Gator Softball captures section crown, advances to state

Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning of the first game of the Section 8A Championship, the Gator Softball team would face the possibility of having to play a second game versus the Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans to decide the Section 8A Champion.

The Gators had other plans, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead and holding off the Titans in the seventh to capture the Section 8A Championship in Baudette on May 30. Eighth grader Kinsley Hanson keyed this Gator rally with a two-run triple to right field to give the Gators a 3-2 lead. In the next at bat, Hanson slide into home safely ahead of the throw on a Lauren Kvien bunt single, giving the Gators an insurance run and providing for the final margin.

This victory secured not only back-to-back section titles for the Gators, but also the program’s ninth section title and state tournament berth. Coming in on a 13-game winning streak, the Gators (21-4) earned the fifth seed in the Minnesota State High School League Class A State Softball Tournament and will open against the fourth-seeded Section 1A Champion, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (22-0), in the opening round from Caswell Park in North Mankato on June 6 at 1 pm.

For all your Gator Softball postseason coverage, read The Tribune in print or online at page1publications.com. Also, watch for Gator updates from the state tournament on The Tribune’s Facebook page.