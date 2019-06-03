Karen Johnson, 61, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota and formerly of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Thief River Falls Care Center on Wednesday, May 22, 2018. Karen Jillaine Johnson was born April 4, 1958 in Karlstad, Minnesota to Ray and Lillah (Goodrich) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm near Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1976. Karen worked for the Thief River Falls Time and Sanford Health. Karen loved fun, friends and family. Her generous and caring nature will be missed. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lillah. She is survived by her brothers, Lowell and Kevin; a sister, Michelle Mukhtar; sisters-in-law, Diane McFadden and Carol Beecher; brother-in-law, Nasir Mukhtar; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen, presiding.

Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.

