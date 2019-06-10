Gator Softball finishes as state runner-up

The Gator Softball team advanced to its third state title game in program history after securing two victories at the Minnesota State High School League Softball Tournament on June 6. Falling short of the state title the two previous times, the Gators’ third try at a state title would also come up short in a 4-1 loss to the Egerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian Flying Dutchmen on June 7 from Caswell Park in North Mankato.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Gators allowed the Dutchmen to break the scoreless tie with a run. The Gators then gave up three more runs in the fifth to trail 4-0. Trailing by this same score going into the seventh inning, the Gators rallied with a Lauren Kvien RBI single to draw within 4-1 and had the tying run at the plate. The team couldn’t push any more runs across to fall by the final margin.

Gator players Ella Heggedal, Lauren Kvien, and Mariah Christian earned Class A All-Tournament Team honors.

With the loss, the Gators finished as the Class A state runner-up and with a 23-5 record. This year’s Gator team loses one senior to graduation in centerfielder Makenna Burslie.

