Alpha Souder, 90, of Halma, Minnesota passed away at Sanford Hospital in

Thief River Falls, Minnesota on Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019. Alpha

Cora Green was born April 17, 1929 at Greenbush, Minnesota to Alfred and

Alma (Foss) Green. She grew up in Greenbush and graduated from

Greenbush High School. On January 28, 1950 she was united in marriage

to Chester Souder. They settled on the family farm in Norway Township

of Kittson County. Alpha and Chester farmed for many years, raising

dairy cattle and small grains. Alpha served as clerk of Norway Township

for several years and was treasurer of the Eidsvold Ladies Aid.

Chester passed away on March 26, 1998. Alpha loved her grandchildren

and cherished time spent with them. She enjoyed dominos, playing cards,

trips, shopping and of course casino stops with her favorite travel

companion, Darleen. She also loved helping on the farm, embroidery,

watching game shoes, baking buns and homemade donuts. Alpha was a

member of Eidsvold Lutheran Church.

Family members include a son, Jerry (Etta) Souder, Cloquet, MN; and

grandchildren, Michael (Kaylee Hagen) Souder and Kelsey Souder. She was

preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Alma; and a brother.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

in Eidsvold Lutheran Church, Halma, Minnesota. Interment will be in the

Eidsvold Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour

prior to the service. Rev. Gary Halverson, presiding; Janelle Hostrup,

organist and Lyndon Johnson, Kenny Hultgren and Van Pankratz, trio.

Casket bearers will be Michael Souder, Wayne Stromgren, Christopher

Carlson, Lon Souder, Neil Souder, and Steve Mante. Honorary casket

bearers will be all those in attendance. Austin Funeral Chapel,

Hallock.