Alpha Souder, 90
Alpha Souder, 90, of Halma, Minnesota passed away at Sanford Hospital in
Thief River Falls, Minnesota on Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019. Alpha
Cora Green was born April 17, 1929 at Greenbush, Minnesota to Alfred and
Alma (Foss) Green. She grew up in Greenbush and graduated from
Greenbush High School. On January 28, 1950 she was united in marriage
to Chester Souder. They settled on the family farm in Norway Township
of Kittson County. Alpha and Chester farmed for many years, raising
dairy cattle and small grains. Alpha served as clerk of Norway Township
for several years and was treasurer of the Eidsvold Ladies Aid.
Chester passed away on March 26, 1998. Alpha loved her grandchildren
and cherished time spent with them. She enjoyed dominos, playing cards,
trips, shopping and of course casino stops with her favorite travel
companion, Darleen. She also loved helping on the farm, embroidery,
watching game shoes, baking buns and homemade donuts. Alpha was a
member of Eidsvold Lutheran Church.
Family members include a son, Jerry (Etta) Souder, Cloquet, MN; and
grandchildren, Michael (Kaylee Hagen) Souder and Kelsey Souder. She was
preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Alma; and a brother.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
in Eidsvold Lutheran Church, Halma, Minnesota. Interment will be in the
Eidsvold Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour
prior to the service. Rev. Gary Halverson, presiding; Janelle Hostrup,
organist and Lyndon Johnson, Kenny Hultgren and Van Pankratz, trio.
Casket bearers will be Michael Souder, Wayne Stromgren, Christopher
Carlson, Lon Souder, Neil Souder, and Steve Mante. Honorary casket
bearers will be all those in attendance. Austin Funeral Chapel,
Hallock.