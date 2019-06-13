Wade Graff, 59

After battling cancer for eight long years, Wade finally won the battle and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Christmas Eve, 2018 at the age of 59.

Wade was born December 15, 1959, at Virginia, Minnesota, to parents Bob and Ruth (Johnson) Graff. In 1966 he moved with his family to Liberia, West Africa, for five years, returning with the family to their farm near Greenbush in 1971, where he graduated high school in 1978.

Wade chose “hair stylist” as his profession; beginning in Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and the last 14 years of his career at Las Vegas, Nevada, when cancer took over and forced him into early retirement.

Wade moved back to Greenbush in June 2011, to be near family. He spent the winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, near his mom and sister Shelley where he passed away at the Apache Junction Health Center December 24, 2018.

Wade is survived by mom Ruth Graff of Greenbush, sister Shelley (Carey) Olson of Apache Junction, AZ, brother Jesse (Annette) Graff of Greenbush, and sister Judy Graff of Karlstad, MN. Also several aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, fourteen cousins and other relatives and numerous friends.

Preceded in death by dad Robert (Bob); a stillborn brother; his grandparents Juel and Agnes Graff and Elmer and Helen Johnson; aunt JoAnne Roggenbuck, uncles Earl Johnson, Joel Graff and Orin Bergsnev; and cousins Eugene Juel Graff, Pami Jo Graff, Randy Bergsnev and Lisa Graff.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 AM in Oiland Lutheran Church of rural Greenbush. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Pastor Todd Erickson will officiate. Music will be provided by Delphin Wahl, LaRae Frislie & Bill Forbister. A tribute written by Jodi (Graff) Kurtz will also be presented.