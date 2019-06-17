Ray Solum Jr., 87

Ray Solum Jr. was born on August 30,1931 to Ray and Evelyn Solum in Hitterdal, MN. He graduated from Hitterdal High School in 1949. He attended Business College in Fargo until 1951 when he was drafted into the Army, stationed in Germany.

Ray and Ruby were married June 8, 1956 at Salem Lutheran Church in Hitterdal, MN. In July 1959 he attended McConnell Airline School where he obtained his private flying license. He worked for North Central Airlines, Republic, and Northwest. He retired in 1993 after 34 years, never missing a day of work for 32 years. Ray and Ruby lived in East Grand Forks, MN, New Port Richey, FL, Elbow Lake, MN, and Ulen, MN. They have two daughters, Renee (Terry), Tampa, FL, and RaeAnn (Jeff) Plymouth, MI, and grandsons, Conner and Cameron, Plymouth, MI.

Ray loved visiting with family and friends and always had a story or two to tell! Ray was loved by all and will be missed very much.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., followed by the memorial service at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, Hitterdal, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Salem Lutheran Church, 201 MN-32, Hitterdal, MN, 56552.

Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com