Susan Dahlin, 60

Susan Dahlin, age 60, of Karlstad, MN passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at Altru Hospital on June 10th. She died, surrounded and supported by her family, due to complications of her diabetes.

Susie was born on June 16th, 1958 to Edward and Beverly Ekdahl (Brevik). She grew up with her six siblings on the family farm, graduated from Kennedy High School and attended nursing school in Bemidji to become certified as a registered nurse. Nursing was her passion! She worked at the Karlstad Hospital, Karlstad Nursing Home, Altru Home Care, and Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center. She loved caring for her patients and their families as much as they loved her. She even received the Nightingale Award in 2017 for a distinguished career in nursing.

Her other love was family. On June 30th, 1979 she married her long-time sweetheart, Greg Dahlin. She recently shared that she was so lucky to have had the “perfect” marriage with Greg. They would have been married 40 years this month.

Her other joys were her son, Travis Dahlin (age 37 of East Grand Forks), grandson Hudson, and Ashley Dahlin (age 33 of Minneapolis). Susie just loved being a mom to both of them, but her greatest joy was her grandson, Hudson (age 8). Her second family were her colleagues and friends.

Susie enjoyed spending summers at Cyrus Resort with her immediate and extended family. If she wasn’t working, you could find her at the lake! She also loved taking an annual winter trip with her family whether it was a night at the hotel to watch Hudson swim or heading to the beach in Florida for a week.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Dahlin and children Travis Dahlin and Ashley Dahlin. Grandson Hudson Dahlin. Mother-in-law Eleanor Dahlin. Father-in-law Dean Dahlin. Sister-in-law Cheryl Kido (Ed). Brother-in-law Blaine Dahlin (Molly). Siblings: Shirley Fletcher (Doug), Mike Ekdahl, Candice Ekdahl, Daniel Ekdahl (Deanne), Diane Dorner (Jon), Donna Weiby (Dave).

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother and sister- in-laws, and beloved aunts and uncles.

The family is very appreciative for the outpouring of love, support, and kind words from her many patients and their families, co-workers, and friends. All of this has shown us the deep impact that she has had on the community and will be so missed by all of us.