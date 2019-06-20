Betty Elaine (Harter) Frohreich, 85, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at LakeWood Health Center, Baudette, MN

Betty was born December 13, 1933 to Ray C. and Kathryn (Patterson) Harter near Keokuk, IA. When she was four the family moved to a farm near Glasgow, Iowa where she attended a one-room school through eighth grade. In May of 1948, her family moved to a farm in Minnesota near Zippel Bay. Betty attended high school in Williams, MN and helped her Dad on the farm. She met and in June of 1951, married Fred Frohreich who lived on a neighboring farm along Bostic Creek. Together Fred and Betty built a house and along with their 3 sons, farmed and raised beef cattle. Betty was an excellent cook and worked at Trails End Resort, Sportsman’s Lodge and the Lighthouse/Ranch House, before beginning to work at Rowell Laboratories/Solvay Pharmaceuticals, and retiring in 2000.

Betty loved her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to bake, share food with family and friends, visit over a cup of coffee, mow yard, and tend her vegetable garden and beautiful flowers.

Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church in Baudette and enjoyed participating with her friends in Women of the Church activities. Betty moved into Parker’s ARC assisted living in early 2018. She cared a great deal for her ARC neighbors, ARC staff members, and all of her friends at the clinic, hospital and care center.

Betty is survived by three sons, James (Patty) Frohreich, Baudette MN; Jerold (Carrie) Frohreich, Helena, MT; Laurence (Susan) Frohreich, Little Elm, TX.

Grandchildren: Katie (Adrian) Hasbargen, Annie (Niles) Deneen, Joseph (Sammie Jo) Frohreich, Jesse (Julia) Frohreich, Jake Frohreich, Seth Frohreich, and Noah Frohreich.

Great Grandchildren: Eloise and Theo Deneen, Gus and Grady Hasbargen, Forrest Frohreich, and Max Frohreich.

Sister Jean (Pearl) Brown, Stockport, IA; brother-in-law Robert Crompton, Fort Myers, FL; sister-in-law Beverly Harter, Keokuk, IA; special friend James Petrowske, Waskish, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Fred Frohreich, her parents, her sister Maxine Crompton, brother Ray Harter, brothers-in-law August Frohreich and Ben Hedtke, sisters-in-law Lydia Frohreich and Ruth Hedtke, a niece and nephew.

Funeral Service followed by lunch is scheduled for Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM,

First Lutheran Church, Baudette, MN