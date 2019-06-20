Gustaf Swanson, 85

Gustaf Arnold Swanson was born October 9, 1933. He died May 25, 2019. Gustaf Arnold Swanson was born October 9, 1933. He died May 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Quata Glaittli Swanson, his parents, Sven Walter Swanson and Blanche Evelyn Nelson Swanson, brother Raymond Swanson, formerly of Bankton and Carp.

Gustaf is survived by his children Deany (Kenneth) Hamilton, Susan (Douglas) Sanderson, Chris (Debbie) Swanson, Steven (Bev) Swanson, Jeri (Jackie) Swanson, Beverly (Craig) Merrell and Madelyn (Roger) Moberley and many grandchildren as well as two sisters, Georgia Vlcek and Marilyn Adderly and one aunt, Arlene Nelson, and many cousins including Nancy Salinas, Suzy Betts and Rick Peterson.

Gus chose to return to his old home roots after his retirement in 1994. Many in Baudette knew him as Gus, the walker. We wish to thank everyone for the kindness shown to him over the years he spent in Baudette. Special thanks to Ashley at Alice’s Restaurant for his coffee breaks and to Lynette for buying him a hamburger to eat when she saw him at Alice’s. Gus has been cremated and interment will be in Utah near his surviving family members.