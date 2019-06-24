Truman Ardell Vigen, 84, Grand Forks, ND and formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, died surrounded by his family, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Valley 4000, Prairieview Neighborhood.

Truman was born January 8, 1935 at Bygland, MN, the son of Arne and Amelia (Torgerson) Vigen. He was baptized and confirmed at Bygland Lutheran Church and graduated from 8th grade at the Bygland school.

In 1957, Truman enlisted in the U. S. Army. He married Elaine Anderson on September 14, 1958. They made their home in East Grand Forks. He owned and operated Truman’s Body Shop which closed due to illness in 1973.

Survivors include his children, Trudy (Mike) Soli, East Grand Forks, Truman Jr. (Pam), Grand Forks, and Lori (Wyman) Larson, East Grand Forks; 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Truman was preceded in death by his wife (Elaine), parents, and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Bygland Cemetery. Online guest registry available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.