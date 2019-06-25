Christopher Allen Koehmstedt, 21, of Middle River, MN, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Middle River, MN, with Rev. Cathie Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at the Huntly Cemetery, rural Middle River.

Visitation was held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, with a 3:30 PM Prayer Service on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the church.

Christopher Allen Koehmstedt was born on August 1, 1997 in Thief River Falls, MN, the son of Richard Allen Koehmstedt and Tracie Ann (Sannes) Koehmstedt Peterson. He was baptized at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Middle River, MN. Chris was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Middle River. He attended Greenbush Middle River School and graduated in 2016. While attending high school he worked in the summers for the City of Middle River and construction with his Grandpa Richard and John Scheff.

Following high school Chris attended Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN, where he studied nursing and graduated from the Practical Nursing Program in May of 2018. He was currently taking classes and working toward his dream of being a nurse practitioner, while working for Sanford Behavioral Health. Chris was previously employed by Digi-Key in Thief River Falls.

Chris enjoyed outdoor activities, especially baseball. His love for baseball started with t-ball at age 5 and continued through his senior year when he and his team went to state. He enjoyed fishing on Grandpa David’s boat and hunting – usually getting a big buck every deer season. Chris was a serious body builder, competing in physique competitions. He enjoyed working out every day. Chris also enjoyed going to concerts with his friends, listening to podcasts, and studying Psychology and Neurology. He was very fond of his dog Max, even creating Max’s own social media page.

Chris is survived by his father, Richard Koehmstedt; his mother, Tracie (Jason) Peterson; brothers, Joshua Koehmstedt, Bryton Wappula, Jackson Peterson, and sister, Helaina Peterson; his faithful friend, Max; grandparents, David and Charlotte Koehmstedt, Richard Sannes, and Marlo Rae (Tiny) Hemp; uncles and aunts, Tracey (Verlyn) Olson of Warren, MN, Dave (Stephanie) Koehmstedt Jr. of Gray Summit, MO, Kim Koehmstedt of Mosinee, WI, Dan (Amy) Koehmstedt of Loveland, CO, Mary Swenson of Middle River, MN, Karla (Dan) Loerzel of Thief River Falls, MN, and Collette (Jeremy) Neste of Holt, MN; many great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ed and Tillie Koehmstedt, Harvey and Irene Long, Arnold and Florence Sannes, Alvin and Margaret Swenson and Ray and Gloria Rybakowski; grandmother, Sylvia Sannes; aunt, Pearl Sannes; cousin, Autumn Neste, Jeremy Olson, and Emma Olson.