Floretta LaValla, 88

A Memorial Mass of of Williams, MN will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN. A lunch and reception will follow; and interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Williams, MN.

Floretta Geneva Davis-Cyrus-LaValla of Baudette, MN and formerly of Williams, Graceton and Bankton, MN, was born in Bankton, MN on April 1, 1931 to Wesley “Ward” & Armela (Rafaelski) Davis. She passed away on April 5, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX at the age of 88.

Flo maried Roy Cyrus in Baudette in 1948. Roy passed away in 1951. On May 27, 1953, Flo and Alfred LaValla were united in marriage in Baudette. Alfred passed away in 2016.

Flo’s passions were her Antique Stores, she loved going to auctions and sales. She liked going to the casino. She was an avid reader and loved her dogs. She deeply loved her kids, grandkids and family. She enjoyed pot lucks, fish fry’s and family gatherings at Viv’s Landing. She enjoyed partridge hunting, fishing and berry picking. Flo was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williams, MN.

Flo is survived by her sister, Alice Wilson of Everett, WA; children, Steven (Debbie) Cyrus, Susan (Eric) Johnson, Joseph (Linda) LaValla, Mark (Susan) LaValla, Patrick (Jane) LaValla, Paul (Chris Olson) LaValla; grandchildren, Steven (Janell) Cyrus Jr., William “Roy” Cyrus, Matthew (Cindy) Walker-Horras, Jesse (Kristin) Horras, Molly (Nate) Horras-Nuhring, Keri Johnson, Quinn Johnson, Lisa (Carl Johnson) LaValla, Amy (Bill) LaValla-Smith, Jody (Weston) LaValla-Johnson, Jason (Teresa) LaValla, Cara (Nick) LaValla-Brekke, Ned (Jaime) LaValla, Jeremy LaValla, Rhianna LaValla, Haylie Timm, Hayden Timm; great-grandchildren, Avery Cyrus, Roy Cyrus, Emersyn Walker-Horras, Saylor Walker-Horras, Gabrielle Horras, Danielle Horras, Derek Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Christen Johnson, Candence LaValla, Kathrine Brekke, Karley Brekke, Carson Brekke, Geno LaValla, Delia LaValla; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy L. Cyrus and Alfred R. LaValla; father, Wesley “Ward” Arthur Robins Davis; mother, Armela Viktoria Rafaelski-Davis; brothers, Ned Charles Robins Davis, and two infant brothers.