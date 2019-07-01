Barbara Ann Bergeron, 78, of Baudette, died June 21, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by her two loving daughters.

Barb’s life was defined by the joy she took in her family and friends. Born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota on August 8, 1940 to Leonard (Mike) and Ella Dougherty, she grew up in Warren.

Before attending college, Barb worked for a year at the Agricultural Farm Agency where she met Burt, the love of her life. Their first date was a wedding dance and then a movie, and neither ever had another first date. Barb earned a B.S. in elementary education in 1963 from the University of North Dakota. After college, she moved with a girlfriend to the San Fernando Valley in California where Burt had moved and was working as a banking analyst. She taught elementary school in Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks for several years.

Barb and Burt were married on August 22, 1964 in Warren and they returned west to make their home in Glendale, California where daughters Lynn and Suzie were born. In 1972, Burt moved the family to Baudette for “just a year,” and Barb helped him with his farming and land business. Baudette turned out to be their lifetime home and Barb was delighted to return to full-time teaching at Lake of the Woods schools, allowing her to move on from her stint as Burt’s farm-hand. She was an elementary and special education teacher for nearly all 32 years from 1963 to 1995 and was beloved by many of her students.

Barb had a warm smile and a great sense of humor which was a prerequisite for living with Burt. She enjoyed traveling, reading novels, card games with her friends and grandchildren, and ordering clothes from Chico’s. Barb cherished her home and friends in Baudette and felt so fortunate to remain living there until the end.

More than anything Barb loved spending time with her five grandchildren. She was a doting grandma and never tired hearing about and celebrating every detail of their lives. She traveled far and wide to visit them, including trips to the Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Hawaii and California. Her grandchildren will treasure their memories of the ocean, water sports and s’mores on the sand during many vacations to warm weather beaches that Barb took them on in the middle of winter back home.

Barb is survived by her daughters Lynn (Joe) Felter of Palo Alto, California and Suzie (John) O’Connell of Minneapolis, Minnesota; grandchildren Darby, Ben and Max Felter and Ella and Vince O’Connell; siblings Michael (Janey) Dougherty and Sharon (Curt) Erickson as well as beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Burt, parents Leonard and Ella, and her brother Raymond.

Lynn and Suzie would especially like to thank CeCe and Steve Johnson, Jody Solo, Peachie Dahl, and all of Barb’s friends for the care and friendship they showed their mother in the last few years.