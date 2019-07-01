Bruce Hanson, 66

Bruce Merrit Hanson passed away on June 12, 2019 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Bruce was born on August 3, 1952 in Roseau, Minnesota to Carl P.and Lois Mae (Stanley) Hanson. The family moved back to the area where Bruce attended the Hagen School until eighth grade. He graduated from Baudette High School in 1970 at the age of 17, then headed to Indianapolis to work for a few years with his brother Stephen. He later returned home and began working at the local pharmaceutical company as a maintenance man who could fix any machine that went down. After many years of service there, Bruce retired, just to be put to work even harder, building and fixing things for his family. He was affectionately known as Houston… “Houston, we got a problem.”

Bruce is survived by his brother Wayne (Lesa) Hanson of Texas, Ellen (Greg) Gross, Mark (DeVonna) Hanson, Paul Hanson, sister-in-law Karen Hanson plus many nieces, nephews and grafted-in grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Stephen.

At Bruce’s request, there will be no funeral. He was a very private man, but those he cared about, he cared for deeply.

Condolences may be sent to Mark Hanson at this time.