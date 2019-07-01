Shirley Ann Pender Forlenza, 72

Shirley Ann Pender Forlenza. . It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, at her brother’s home in Las Vegas, NV, under the care of hospice.

Shirley Ann Forlenza was born on October 9, 1946, in Oklahoma City, OK, the daughter of James “Sus” and Barbara (Moews) Pender. Shirley grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School. Following her high school graduation she attended Josef’s School of Hair Design in Grand Forks, ND. She was united in marriage to Michael Forlenza in Grand Forks, ND, and they later moved to Mike’s home town of Staten Island, NY, where she lived for over 40 years raising a family and working at a local hospital. Sadly, Michael passed away in 1992. As a devoted family member who made family her foremost priority, Shirley returned to East Grand Forks, MN, in 2004 to live with and care for her mother.

Loving family members of Shirley include her children, Denise (Steven) Rosso of Union Beach, NJ, and Michael Forlenza of Staten Island, NY; 3 grandchildren, Jessica Rosso, Jaclyn (Ralphie) Ruiz and Steven Rosso; 2 great-grandchildren, Natalee and Luciano; brothers, Jim (Terri Staples) Pender of East Grand Forks, MN, and Charles Pender of Las Vegas, NV along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Michael.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Staten Island, NY

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN