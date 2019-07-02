STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT

Court File No. 39-PR-19-119

ESTATE OF

Loren Edward Nichols

DECEDENT

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF

HEIRSHIP; APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 206 Eighth Avenue SE, Baudette, Minnesota 56623, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Allison Nichols-Ross, whose address is: 726 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a Supervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: June 20, 2019

BY THE COURT

Donna Dixon, Judge of District Court

Courtney Hanert, Court Administrator

Publish July 3, 10, 2019