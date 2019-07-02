Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 Proceedings May 20. 2019

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390

May 20, 2019

Board of Education Meeting, 7:00 PM

ITV Room

Call to Order by Chair Johnson at 7:14 PM

Pledge of Allegiance

Members Present: President Boyd Johnson, Vice-Chair Tim Lyon, Treasure Robyn Sonstegard, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Director Jeff Birchem, and Director Corryn Trask

Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, High School Principal Brian Novak, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall

Approval of Agenda with the addition or removal of the following action items: Hiring of Cort Claypool, Special Education Teacher, Award of Bread Bid to Bimbo Bakeries for the 2019-2020 School Year, Approval of Board support of T21 Policy, Removal of the approval of 10 year LTFM Plan (tabled to June 2019 meeting) and Removal of Milk Bid for 2019 (tabled to June 2019 meeting).

Chair Johnson had indicated that for the T21 Policy approval the board would prefer to have more advanced notice of items requiring board action. Due to the time sensitivity of the T21 Policy that will be brought before the county board the school board all agreed that they would make an exception this time.

Motion by Trask, Second by Sonstgard to approve the Agenda with the stated additions. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Lyon, Seconded by Ellis to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Approval of minutes, approval of invoices and statements, approve the hiring of Seth Putz as Building and Grounds Supervisor, hiring of Richard Guenin and Jennifer Wilmer as Bus Route Drivers, appointment of Brent Cole as Transportation Supervisor, appointment of Tracy Cook as District Wide Office Secretary, Hiring of Cort Claypool as Special Education Teacher, and approve the resignation of Jill Olson, High School Health & PE Teacher. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Johnson asked if there were any board presenters, there were none.

Chair Johnson asked if there was any written communications, there was none.

Chair Johnson asked if there was any old business, there was none.

Motion by Ellis, Second by Birchem to approve the Revised Budget for Fiscal Year 2019. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Trask, Second by Lyon to table the Milk Bid to Land O Lakes Foods for the 2019-2020 School Year until the June board meeting. Jeff Birchem will contact Jackie Pearson, Food Service Supervisor regarding other options for milk instead of using the cartons. He will bring a report back in June.

Motion by Sonstegard, Second by Lyon to approve the 2019-2020 Contract with Interquest Detection Canines. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Ellis, Second by Birchem to adopt Resolution 2018/2019-28 to accept a $500.00 donation from LakeWood Foundation for the Ticket to Read Program. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem, Second by Lyon to award the Bread Bid to Bimbo Bakeries for the 2019-2020 School Year. Motion passes unanimously.

Motion by Birchem, Seconded by Lyon to provide a letter supporting the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) drive to change the minimum legal sale age to 21 for purchasing tobacco products in Lake of the Woods County. Motion passes unanimously.

Chair Johnson asked if there was any other business before the board, there was none.

Chair Johnson adjourned the meeting at 7:27 PM.

Closed Session-Labor Negotiation Strategy pursuant to (M.S. 13.D.03, Subd;1)

Boyd Johnson, Chair Lynnette Ellis, Clerk