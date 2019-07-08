Pauleen Jorgenson, 67

A Celebration of Life (funeral) for Pauleen M. Jorgenson of Roseau, MN will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Concordia Lutheran Church in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pauleen passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 67.

Pauleen Mary Jorgenson was born on November 26, 1951 in Thief River Falls, MN to Jerry and Eleanor (Ratkovec) Biskup. She attended school in Strathcona through the 6th grade; then went to Greenbush for the remainder years until she graduated from Greenbush High School in 1969. Pauleen met James Jorgenson on a blind date and the two were married on October 4, 1969 in Greenbush, MN. They moved to the Jorgenson homestead to farm and dairy farm. Pauleen also worked as a Nurses Aid in Greenbush at the hospital and nursing home, she also worked a Polaris and Wally’s. She was a wonderful caregiver and loved taking care of people.

Pauleen love music and to sing, she also enjoyed gardening, flower gardening, fishing, baking and cooking; she was always willing to try new recipes. In her younger years she and James traveled extensively to many different places. She loved her time at their cabin in Buffalo Point on Lake of the Woods. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, everything for Pauleen centered on her family. Pauleen was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church; she also spent many hours volunteering at the nursing home in Roseau.

Pauleen is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Biskup; and son-in-law, Brad St.Amour.

She is survived by her husband, James Jorgenson; children, Michelle St.Amour of Walker, MN, Mitchell (Trisha) Jorgenson of Walker, MN, Patty (Jayson) Black of Zimmerman, MN; grandchildren, Justin (Gail) Johnson, Summer St.Amour, Nadja Jorgenson, Austin (Teal) Jorgenson, Hunter Black, Tanner Black; great- grandchildren, Emma Jorgenson, Greyson Holland, Brielle Jorgenson, Beckett Jorgenson; sister, Frances Holloway as well as her sister-in-laws, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.