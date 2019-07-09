Lake of the Woods County (MN) Commissioners Proceedings, June 18, 2019

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS

JUNE 18, 2019

The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in session on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Angle Outpost Resort at the Northwest Angle.

CALL TO ORDER-Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ed Arnesen and Joe Grund. Absent: Commissioner Buck Nordlof and Jon Waibel. Also present were: County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson, Interim County Engineer Boyd Johnson, County Sheriff Gary Fish, County Assessor Mary Jo Otten, Assessor Appraiser Tyler Swanson

APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the addition of MNLARS Resolution/Grant and the removal of District Engineer, Lou Tasa.

NORTHERLY PARK-Discussion was had on the Proposed Northerly Park at the Northwest Angle. The County received a proposal from Terracon for Geotechnical Engineering Services for the Proposed Northwest Angle Tower.

Motion- was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the Proposal of $7,500 from Terracon for Geotechnical Engineering Services for the Proposed Northwest Angle Tower at the Northwest Angle and to have the Board Chair sign the same. Funding would be $4,000 from the County Development and $3,500 from the NWA Edgeriders.

SOLID WASTE-Discussion was had regarding the Solid Waste garbage at the NWA. NWA Maintenance Operator Mike Graves informed the County Board that arrangements had been made for a scrap metal pickup on June 27, 2019 with 70%/30% return to the County. Also discussed the following: fish guts disposal, garbage and barge pickup; with no action taken. The Board was going to visit the site following the Board meeting.

PARKING ISSUES-Interim County Engineer Boyd Johnson updated the County Board on the temporary construction of the parking area at the Northwest Angle by the public access next to Colsons. The Board was going to visit the site following the Board meeting.

SHERIFF-County Sheriff Gary Fish met with the County to inform the Board that Deputy Sheriff/Coroner/Inspector Joe Morisch has taken a new job with the BCA and would be turning in his resignation soon. Gary asked for permission to advertise, interview and hire.

Motion- was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to amend the agenda and add request for advertise, interview and hire to the agenda.

Motion- was made by Commissioner Joe Grund, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to give permission to County Sheriff and Human Resource Director to advertise, interview and hire for the position of Deputy Sheriff/Coroner/Inspector at a Grade13, Points 288, Step 1 at $25.82 per hour.

Law Enforcement Center-County Sheriff Gary Fish updated the County Board and the NWA residents of the new law enforcement facility that the County is looking at building. This is the result from a letter from the MN Department of Corrections forcing the County to build a new building by July 1, 2021 or they would be negatively changing our status.

LOCAL SALES TAX-County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson updated the residents on the payment options the County Board had been researching for the new Law Enforcement Center. These options included bonding, with implementing a local sales tax that would help pay the bond debt. This would help spread the burden of the debt payment to all taxable sales in Lake of the Woods County, therefore taking away the full burden off the taxpayers in the County. This would go to a vote in a Special Election this fall and if it passes, then on to Legislature next spring for hopeful passage and implementation next summer.

MNLARS-County Auditor/Treasurer Lorene Hanson informed the County Board that the State of Minnesota has approved an appropriation for deputy registrar reimbursement grants related to the development and deployment of the Minnesota License and Registration System (MNLARS). To receive the reimbursement grant an agreement and resolution would need to be passed and submitted with the application.

Resolution-Motion was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Joe Grund and carried unanimously to approve the following resolution pending approval from the County Attorney:

RESOLUTION

DEPUTY REGISTRAR REIMBURSEMENT

GRANT PROGRAM

LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Resolution No 2019-06-02

WHEREAS, the Minnesota State legislature has allocated to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety an allotment of $13,000,000 to be disbursed in grants to Deputy Registrars operating under the authority of the State of Minnesota. These funds are available to offset the negative financial impact created by the release of the Minnesota License and Registration System (MNLARS); and, WHEREAS, Lake of the Woods County operates as a Deputy Registrar on behalf of the State of Minnesota and is required to utilize the MNLARS program; and, WHEREAS, the State of Minnesota has determined Lake of the Woods County Deputy Registrar is eligible for $21,541.41 in the form of a reimbursement grant; and,

WHEREAS, in order to apply for these funds, political subdivisions must sign a liability Release form and submit a grant application along with a resolution authorizing the application for grant funds no later than June 30, 2019, to the Director of Driver and Vehicle Services; and, WHEREAS, if grant funds are awarded, Lake of the Woods County must enter into an agreement with the Director of Driver and Vehicle Services governing the receipt reporting of the grant; receive and account in a manner meeting generally accepted government accounting principles sufficient to pass federal audit: NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners hereby authorizes the County Board Chair and the County Auditor/Treasurer to apply for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services for funds pursuant to MN Session Laws- 2019 1st Special Session, Article 1, Section 6 & Article 2, Section 36.

RECESS-With no further business before the board, Chairman Cody Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 11:10 a.m.

APPROVED: June 25, 2019

County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson

Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen

