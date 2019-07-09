Roger A. Dorow, 74

A Celebration of Life for of Williams, MN will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN. Interment will be held at Potamo Cemetery at a later date.

Roger passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home at the age of 74.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate you send them memorials. All memorials will be donated to Take a Kid Fishing in Roger’s Honor.

Roger Allen Dorow passed away June 27, 2019 at his home in Williams, MN. He was born April 25, 1945 in Wadena, MN to George and Selma (Clovening) Dorow.

Roger attended school in Henning, MN, graduating in 1963. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN in 1971. Roger served his country in the Army Reserves from 1968 – 1995. On May 12, 1972 he married Brenda Meikle in Ottertail, MN. They have four children – Troy, Kevin, Amanda, and Krista.

Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, guns, and spending time with his grandkids. Some of his favorite activities were spending time at the cabin with family and riding ATVs with his grandkids. He won many trophies and awards in competitive shooting while he was in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the MN Trappers’ Association. Roger volunteered for many different organizations and events, including Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, Senior Boating, and Take a Kid Fishing (receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2005), he was also a Firearms Safety Instructor.

Roger is survived by his wife, Brenda; children Kevin (Sunshine) Dorow of Williams, Amanda (Justin) Foss of Grand Forks, ND, Krista Dorow of Williams; sister Beverly Blasier of Denver, CO; brother Richard (Gloria) Dorow of Ottertail, MN; grandchildren Collin, Josh, Kodiak, and Gage Dorow, Christopher, Jacob and Addison Foss, and Marissa Bannor.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Selma Dorow; son Troy Allen Dorow; and brother Donald Dorow; brother-in-law, Walter Blasier.