Patricia G. “Patty” LeTexier, 72, of Backoo, ND passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Cavalier, ND. Burial will be held Monday, July 8th, at 3:30 p.m. at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Williams, MN. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with

a 6:00 p.m. prayer service at the church.

Patricia G. Hughes was born August 17, 1946 at Grafton, ND to Lester and Mildred Hughes. She grew up in Backoo, ND and graduated from Cavalier High School. Patty then attended Aakers Business College in Grand Forks.

On October 9, 1965, she married Gerald Amundson at Cavalier, ND. After their marriage they lived in East Grand Forks, MN and together they had five children. They later moved to Williams, MN where they built their lake home. Gerald passed away on May 25, 2003. She lived in Williams until 2010. On August 7, 2010 she married Dickie LeTexier on Pine Island at Lake of the Woods. After their marriage they lived at their home in Backoo, ND.

Patty’s happiest moments were spent gathered with family and friends sharing laughs and stories. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, being on the lake, and caring for their many animals.

She is survived by her husband, Dickie LeTexier; children: Rick (Jill) Amundson, Baudette, MN, Pamela LeTexier, East Grand Forks, MN, Cindy (Dave) Oldakowski, Ham Lake, MN, Jason (Stacy) Amundson, East Grand Forks, MN, P.J. Amundson, Baudette, MN; step-children: Gwen (James) Zorn, Phoenix, AZ, Jodi (Dale) Davidson, Cedarburg, WI, Les (Lisa) LeTexier and Justin (Angie) LeTexier, all of Cavalier, ND; 22 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Susie (Claire) Longtin; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hughes; and step-father, Rene Arnold.

Preceding her in death were her parents; Lester and Mildred; brother, Jim Hughes; and son-in-law, Kenny LeTexier.