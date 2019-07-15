Harvey Hanson, 90, of Strathcona, MN died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls, MN.

Harvey LeRayn Hanson was born on May 2, 1929 at home near Strathcona to parents Conrad & Minnie (Strandberg) Hanson. He was an only child. Harvey was baptized on June 30, 1929. He attended school at District 75 and graduated the 8th grade.

Harvey married Josephine Johnson on September 16, 1948. To this union four children were born, Deborah, Kurt, Shirley and Wayne. Harvey worked construction in Wichita, Kansas and many other places from Kansas to Anaconda, MT. In the mid 1960’s he started working for Witcher Construction and also farmed. In 1981 he retired from construction and started farming full time. In 1993, son Wayne took over the farm and Harvey continued to help him. He drove gravel truck for H & S Construction for a few years. Harvey sold SnoJet snowmobiles from 1967 to 1973 and was active in the racing circuit.

On July 31, 1982 Harvey married LaVerne (Halverson) Anderson and they built an “Earth Home” just west of the home place. He enjoyed cutting wood, hunting, fishing, watching deer and birds, visiting, playing cards and trying to catch Wooly (the chipmunk!). He especially enjoyed the Minnesota Twins.

He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, he served as Mayor of Strathcona for many years, was the Sexton of Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona for several years. He was a member of the Strathcona Men’s Club and was the Flagman for many years at the annual Strathcona Races.

He is survived by his wife—LaVerne.

Children—Deborah Price of Wolverton, MN, Kurt (Vangie) Hanson, Shirley (Mark) Ryden and Wayne (Cheryl) Hanson, all of Strathcona.

LaVerne’s Children—Mitch (Nancy) Anderson of Thief River Falls, MN, Randy (LeAnn) Anderson of Roseau, MN, Kim Anderson of Middle River, MN and Michelle (Mike) Frericks of Thief River Falls, MN and Dawn Harder (Mark) of Baudette, MN.

Numerous Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wife—Josephine, Son-in-law—Tom Price, Son-in-law—Dave Harder, Great-grandchild—Mason Perusse, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Brothers and Sisters-in-law.

Funeral Services were on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:30 AM in Grace Evangelical Church of Strathcona, MN, with Pastor Curtis R. Johnson, officiating. Musicians were Jim Gjovik, Pastor Bob Ludwig, Pastor Curt Johnson and Nancy Johnson.

The Pallbearers were Harvey’s grandsons—Mitch Price, Kyle & Troy Hanson, Nick Rantanen, Dustin and Matt Anderson and Matt Ryden.

Honorary Pallbearers were Orrin and Eldon Coltom, Clayton Hagstrom, Les Halverson, Dave Christianson, Armand Westlund, Nick Lorenson and all of Harvey’s Grandchildren.

Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona with arrangements by Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN.