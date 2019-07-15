Laurene Boushee, 94, entered her heavenly home in the arms of her loving children at her farm home on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Laurene was born to Swedish Immigrants, the late Mandus and Elsa Swenson on July 16, 1924. She was raised on Rhinehart Drive in East Grand Forks, MN. She graduated from country school in 1938 and a proud graduate of East Grand Forks Central High School with the Class of 1942. On October 14, 1943 she was united in marriage to Bennet Boushee in East Grand Forks, MN. They were married for 57 years.

People had a fondness for Laurene. She had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person in the room. She was proud to know you and interested in all you had to say. She led by example in a quiet and humble way. She taught us to be kind to all especially the down trodden. She was witty with a wonderful sense of humor.

She is survived by her 7 sons; Rene and David, of Grand Forks, ND, Robby, Greg, Tony all of East Grand Forks, MN, Leon (Natalie) of Mentor, MN and Eddy (Steph) of Minot, ND; 8 daughters, Mary (Tim) Holt, Elaine (Steve) Vonasek, Christine Boushee, Loretta DeVoe, and Julie (Chad) Lindgren all of East Grand Forks, Bonnie Hageman, Teresa (Ed) Doten both of Phoenix, AZ, and Gloria (Doug) Mogck of Spicer, MN; 46 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Bennet; brothers, Elmer and Herman Swenson; sister, LaVern Syrstad; 1 great-grandson, Zachariah Boushee; 1 grandson Casey Holt; and son-in-law, Bill Hageman.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Interment: Calvary Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

