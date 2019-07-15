Michael Eugene Kapphahn, 67

Kapphahn, Michael Eugene, age 67, of Minneapolis, passed away following an acute medical event on May 22, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Ellen, and brother, Jimmy. He is survived by his father, Keith “Fred” (Greenbush); a sister, Patty (Henning); and brothers, Greg (Alexandria) and Charlie (Elaine) (Greenbush). He is also survived by aunts, uncles, eight nieces and nephews, and 21 great nieces and nephews.

Michael was born in Bertha, Minn. He spent most of his childhood in Ashby, Minn., and graduated from Marietta High School in 1970. Michael attended St. Cloud State University for vocal and instrumental music. He was a graduate of the St. Cloud Beauty College. Following graduation, Michael moved to Minneapolis. He worked in several locations, most recently T Sharp Hair Co., and established a dedicated client base that became his extended family. Michael loved music and sang with a number of vocal ensembles including, of late, Caritas. He shared his beautiful baritone voice at the weddings of many family and friends. Michael enjoyed long conversations with family and friends. His intellect was vast – he never stopped learning and was very well read. Michael was a faithful, loving friend and confidant, gave good advice, and told great stories. We will miss him!