Morris Blackberg, 91 of Karlstad passed away on Sunday, July 07, 2019 at Kittson Nursing Home in Hallock, MN.

The funeral to celebrate Morris’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Burial will follow at Opdahl Cemetery, New Maine Township, Marshall County, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Morris Blackberg was born October 25, 1927 on the family farmstead in New Maine Township, Marshall County, MN the son of Hjalmar and Bertha (Banken) Blackberg. Morris attended country school in New Maine Township.

On June 26, 1971, Morris married Joyce Qualey and to this union two daughters were born, Jana and Jennifer.

Morris worked driving gravel truck at age 18, followed by being a heavy equipment operator for many years, retiring at age 75. Throughout his years he built roads and bridge work throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.

He was a quiet man who enjoyed a cup of coffee, gardening and catching up with friends. He dearly loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Morris is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Jana Johnson of Thief River Falls and Jennifer Schuler of Onida, SD; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Amanda, Tiffni, Rachel, Nicole and Traci; great-grandchildren, James and Crystal; sister, Blanche; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delphine Sorum; and brother-in-law, Elmer Lofstrom.

