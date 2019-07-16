Badger (MN) School District 676 Board Proceedings

Minutes of Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, June 10, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM in the FACS Room.

1. Call to Order at 7:34 P.M.

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt, Stacey Warne

1. 3. Department Manager Absent: Jarod Magnusson

2. Visitors Present: Ryan Bergeron and Lisa Erickson

3. Approval of Agenda

3. 1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Swenson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the June 10th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. U.C.

4. Minutes

4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Christianson moved to approve the minutes of the May 13th, 2019 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. U.C.

4. 2. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the May 20th, 2019 Meet and Confer Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Hauger. U.C.

4. 3. Recommended motion: Member Dostal moved to approve the minutes of the May 21st, 2019 Special Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. U.C.

5. Reports

5. 1. Principal/Superintendent Applicants

• The School Board had a video conference with Gary Lee from MSBA. Gary indicated there were 5 applications and the MSBA recommended the board interview 2 of the candidates. Mr. Lee indicated the next step was to make a motion to interview the candidates. Next, the candidates would need to be called and interviews would need to be setup.

• A motion was made by Member Christianson to interview candidates A and E. Member Rhen Seconded the Motion. U.C.

• Interviews could be scheduled for Thursday or Friday in the afternoon or evening. Interviews should only be 1 hour in length and scheduled 1 hour and 15 minutes apart.

• A motion was made by Member Swenson to hold interviews at 5:00pm on Thursday, June 13th. Member Christianson Seconded the motion. U.C.

• Lee indicated that at the interview comments written by the staff can be read and reviewed by the board. Only the board members can actively deliberate.

• The School Board selected the following interview questions: 1, 6, 21, 33, 43, 80, 87, 121, 125, 129, 133, 138, 139, 142, 144, 152, 158, and 162.

Motion by Member Rhen to accept the 18 interview questions. Seconded by Member Christianson. U.C.

6. Consent Agenda

6. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Swenson to approve the payment of bills check #59384 through check #59451, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated June 3rd, 2019 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Isane.

7. Communications

7. 1. Superintendent

7. 1. a. Building and Grounds

• Discussed Locker Room Improvement

7. 1. b. Student Enrollment

• As of May 8th, 2019 : Badger Enrollment is: 218

• May 9th, 2018 : Badger Enrollment was: 231

• *see attached

7. 1. c. Badger School District Budget To Actual Expenditure Report

As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis.

• Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

o 01 General Fund

o 02 Food Service

o 04 Community Services

o 08 Scholarships

• *see attached

7. 1. d. Minnesota State High School League Membership

• *see documentation

7. 1. e. Interest Based Collective Bargaining

• Mr. Ernest Belton has agreed to facilitate IBCB for the Badger School District

• Available / agreed upon dates with Bureau of Mediation Services and the BEA include:

• June 26th (4pm,-8pm), 27th (8am-4pm) and 28th (8am-4pm). The dates are set, but times may change.

7. 1. f. Locker Room Improvement

• *see attached

7. 1. g.

7. 1. h. 019 – 2020 Badger School District #676 projected budget

• *see attached documents

Credit Recovery Request

• High School Math Teacher Sherri Kukowski has asked for approval to work with a student to capture credits missed in Algebra 2 and Geometry.

• Member Swenson made a motion to approve Mrs. Kukowski’s request to work with a student up to 20 hours for credit recovery. Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C.

7. 2. Dean of Students

7. 2. a. Draft Student Handbook 2019 – 2020

• *see attached

• The Girls Softball Team finished season as state runner up

• The Badger First Robotics Team are State Champions

• The Girls Golf Team Competes at State tomorrow

• Gannon Kuznia will compete at state as an individual

8. Reports

8. 1. Accept Cash Report through May 31st, 2019 subject to audit.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

9. Proposed Resolutions May 13th, 2019

9. 1. Approve 2019 – 2020 membership renewal in the following organizations:

– MASSP/NASSP/Northern Division – Dean of Students

– MASC – Student Council

– MAHS – National Honor Society

Motion by Member Swenson, Seconded by Member Christianson.

9. 2. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Hauger, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 676 authorizes membership in the Minnesota State High School League and delegates the control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes.

9. 3. A motion was made by Member Dostal, seconded by Member Christianson, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 676 approve the Badger School District Student Handbook modifications as presented for 2019 – 2020 academic year by Dean of Students Warne.

9. 4. Approve locker room renovations as presented.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

9. 5. Approve 2019-2020 Budget as presented

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C.

9. 6. Approve tenure of Mrs. Katie Schaan.

Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

9. 7. Approve tenure of Mrs. Jessica Voll.

Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C.

9. 8. Approve Sarah Johnson leave request effective December 7th, 2019 – February 28th, 2020 (approximate dates).

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C.

9. 9. Approve de-commitment of technology funds in the amount of $24,565.00 to be utilized for purchase of laptops for incoming Junior and Senior students.

Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Swenson. U.C.

10. Adjourn

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 10:19 p.m. U.C.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting – July 8, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FACS Room.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Minutes of Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Thursday, June 13, 2019, beginning at 5:00 PM in the ITV Computer Lab.

1. Call to Order at 5:08 P.M. / Pledge of Allegiance

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson

Absent: Curt Hauger

1. 2. Visitors Present: Shena Brandt, Sara Olson, Shannon Dostal, Daniel Carpenter, Christine Modahl, Becky Dahlgren, Janice Mostofi, Katie Schaan, Sherri Kukowski, and Lisa Erickson.

2. Approval of Agenda

2. 1. A motion was made by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Rhen and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the June 13th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented.

3. Interviews of candidates for superintendent position and deliberation.

3. 1. 5:05 Candidate 1 : Kevin Ricke

3. 2. 6:15 Candidate 2 : Larry Guggisberg

3. 3. 7:30 Deliberation / possible action to offer the position, determine parameters for negotiations

4. Member Swenson made a motion to offer the superintendent position to Kevin Ricke. Second by Member Rhen. Roll call vote in favor: Cari Dostal, Jim Christianson, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Jamie Isane. U.C.

7. Member Christianson made a motion to designate Board Chair Jamie Isane as the negotiator. Motion second by Member Rhen. U.C.

Member Christianson made a motion to set the parameters of the superintendent salary from 100,000-115,000. Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C.

Adjourn

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 8:24 p.m. U.C.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

Minutes of Special Meeting

The Board of Trustees

Badger ISD 676

A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, June 17, 2019, beginning at 5:30 PM in the ITV Computer Lab.

1. Call to Order at 5:30 P.M. / Pledge of Allegiance

1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson, Curt Hauger

Absent: Curt Hauger

1. 3 Administration Absent: Tom Jerome

Visitors Present: Lisa Erickson

2. Approval of Agenda

2. 1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the June 17th, 2019 Special Board Meeting as presented.

3. Proposed Resolution for June 17th, 2019

3. 1. Approve Superintendent Contract for Kevin M. Ricke for the 2019 – 2020 academic year.

Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C.

4. Adjourn

Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Christianson to adjourn the meeting at 5:47 p.m. U.C.

Cari Dostal, Clerk

Jamie Isane, Chairperson

(July 17, 2019)