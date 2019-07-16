John D. Olson (72), Graceton, MN passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019.

John had many friends everywhere: Thief River Falls, Brookings, Baudette, and all places in between. He will forever be remembered for his incredible kindness, his big heart, his sense of humor and his enormous love of family and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Donald and Gerry Olson, sons Stanley Olson and Joseph Kilmer, wife DeAnne Olson, uncle Arvid Olson, niece Gwen Olson and nephew Billy Dicken, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Survived by daughter Sharalynne (Dan) Happe, grandchildren Sgt. Robert (Anna) Happe and Rachel Happe; son Michael (Carey) Kilmer, grandchildren Cyrena Kilmer and Trinity Kilmer; daughter-in-law Greta Kilmer and grandchildren Cela Kilmer and Ethan Kilmer; sister Marie (Tom) Numedahl, brothers Gary Olson, Duane (Pam) Olson, Jeff (Martha) Olson, Roger (Linda) Olson, and Eugene (Hope) Olson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family he loved so much.

John will be missed muchly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on July 28, 2019 at Pitt Community Church, 3412 Pitt Road, Baudette, MN.

