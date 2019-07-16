SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE JUNE 25, 2019 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Jack Swanson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Kristy Kjos, Liz Lund, John Huss, Kathy Jenson, Cindy Tangen, Steve Gust, Martin Howes, Ray Musgrove, Elliot Larson, and Loren Horner.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Commissioner Walker proposed adding the LOW One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) to the Consent Agenda. The Board approved the amended Agenda.

COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Swanson reminded the Board that the Board of Appeal and Equalization will reconvene this morning at 9:00 a.m.; Joleen Kezar was notified by MN Power regarding the Great Northern Transmission Line. MN Power will not be meeting with the Board to give an update for a few months so if there are any questions they can be reached by phone at 763-278-5985 or by e-mail at emily.hyland@hdrinc.com. Coordinator Pelowski read an e-mail he received from the State Auditor’s Office (OSA) clarifying that the 2015 re-audit was not due in any way to Jim Jensen’s correspondence with the OSA, contrary to the claim(s) made by Mr. Jensen.

APPROVE BILLS

The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $1,193,024.34

DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS

Loren Horner – Buffer Program Funding

Mr. Horner met with the Board to express his disapproval of this item being added to the Agenda at the last County Board Meeting, (ie. not on the Agenda sent out to the public); the transfer of $200,000 to the SWCD for buffer program enforcement; and, not allowing public comment prior to the transfer of those funds.

CONSENT AGENDA

The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the June 11, 2019, Board Proceedings; approved the 2019 State Boat and Water Safety Grant application; approved the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club and Northstar Trail Alliance Request for Reimbursement; and, approved authorizing submittal of the LOW 1W1P to the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) for review.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

Wellness Committee

Wellness Policy Revision

The Wellness Committee requested Board approval to revise the Wellness Policy to include the provisions outlined in MN Statute 15.46, which states that the County Board may establish employee recognition programs with the necessary staff, equipment, and facilities, and may expend funds as necessary to achieve the objectives of the policy. This revision amends our existing policy to recognize both retiring and active employees. Following discussion, the Board approved the Wellness Policy revision.

COUNTY BOARD ITEMS

Commissioner Committee Reports (June 11 – June 25, 2019)

Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Special Operations Committee/Board Work Session; Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative; Board of Appeal and Equalization.

Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Warroad City Council; Board of Appeal and Equalization.

Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Public Health Committee; Jadis Township Board; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) District III Spring Meeting; Statewide Emergency Communications Board Finance Committee Teleconference; Wellness Committee; County Fair Booth Committee; Special Operations Committee/Board Work Session; Roseau School Board; Social Services Board; Teleconference with the Office of the State Auditor; Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative; Board of Appeal and Equalization; AMC Communications Plan; AMC Preferred Business Partners; AMC Finance Committee; AMC Board of Directors.

Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Special Operations Committee/Board Work Session; Social Services Board; Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative; Board of Appeal and Equalization; LOW 1W1P.

Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Soil and Water Conservation District; Social Services Board; Two Rivers Watershed Board; Polonia Township Board; Board of Appeal and Equalization; Special Operations Committee /Board Work Session.

Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the meeting at 9:00 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.